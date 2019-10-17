(Washington, DC) -- The Iowa congressional delegation voted with the majority of House members to condemn President Trump’s decision to pull troops out of Syria. The move left Kurdish allies vulnerable as troops from Turkey quickly moved in. The vote on the non-binding resolution was 354-to-60, with 129 Republicans joining 225 Democrats in the majority. A bipartisan congressional briefing on the Turkish situation fell apart at the White House yesterday (Wednesday).
(Iowa congressional delegation: Voting No—Steve King. Voting Yes—Cynthia Axne, Abby Finkenauer, Dave Loebsack.)
(Des Moines, IA) -- As many as 15-thousand Iowans who work in some 350 hotels and motels statewide are being issued employee safety devices, or E-S-Ds, as part of a program designed to help keep them safe while on the job. Chip Rogers, president and C-E-O of the American Hotel and Lodging Association, says his organization is supplying guides to the handheld E-S-Ds so each hotel can buy the type of device that's the best fit for that property. The goal of the Five Star Promise effort is to help prevent sexual assault and harassment of lodging industry employees. It follows recent efforts to ensure all hotel workers are trained to spot and report signs of human trafficking. There are 735 hotels in Iowa with about 38-thousand employees. Rogers says almost half have already issued the devices.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Some state roadways in western Iowa were covered more than once after floodwaters went down and came back up. Iowa Department of Transportation planner, Scott Suhr (Sewer), says they've been lucky that repairs held up on roadways like Interstate 29, which was recently flooded once again. Suhr says they put what's called flex-o-mat on the south end of the roadway and they are pleased with the way it held up. Suhr says they are continuing to make flood repairs on some roadways. Both directions of I-29 from Crescent to Loveland in Pottawattamie County were closed and later re-opened last week after the floodwaters came back up and covered parts of the roadway.
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- Two Iowa men are headed for prison after sentencing this week on their child pornography convictions. Thirty-nine-year-old Brian Lee Rhodes and 46-year-old Jeremy Eugene Jameson were in federal court in Council Bluffs Tuesday. Both had entered guilty pleas. Rhodes was sentenced to a total of 110 years on four counts and Jameson was sentenced to almost three years. They were caught when a concerned parent contacted Creston police about an inappropriate conversation with Rhodes she discovered on her 11-year-old daughter’s Facebook account.