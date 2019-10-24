(Webster City, IA) -- Webster City Police say a man who has been missing for four days had been found. Although police haven’t confirmed it, the family has told the Des Moines Register 38-year-old Jay Dee Wynkoop (Wine-koop) is dead. Wynkoop was reported missing Sunday afternoon and his car was found parked outside a Webster City convenience store. Webster City Police Chief Shiloh Mork said out of the respect for the family, no further information will be released.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The nine dozen sites around Iowa accepting unused prescription drugs this Saturday will also accept electronic cigarettes and the liquid pods that are vaporized. The director of the Iowa Office on Drug Control Policy, Dale Woolery, says some Iowa schools have collected quite a few of the pods. This is the 18th National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day and he says more than 100 sites are signed up to participate. Some electronic cigarettes run on lithium batteries and Woolery says those batteries must be removed before any of the vaping devices can be turned in.
(Des Moines, IA) -- We're less than two weeks away from Election Day and Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is reminding voters they’ll need identification when heading to the polls for city and school board elections on November 5th. Pate says last year’s soft rollout of the Voter ID program was successful. Voters should bring their driver’s license or get a free Voter I-D card from their county auditor. Other forms of I-D that will be accepted include a U-S passport, military or veteran's I-D, and a Tribal I-D card.
(Marshalltown, IA) -- Marshalltown police have arrested a 38-year-old shooting suspect after a four-hour standoff Tuesday. Joseph Wade Bown faces charges of attempted murder. Police responding to a shots-fired call found 25-year-old George Sims Junior lying on the ground. A witness says Bown and Sims had been arguing. Forty-four-year-old Robert Fite Junior is charged with being an accessory. He held a SWAT team in the standoff before he was taken into custody and they found evidence leading to Bown’s arrest.