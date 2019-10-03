(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has not yet seen a document outlining how the Trump Administration may address farmers’ fury over ethanol waivers granted to oil refineries. The Republican governor told reporters Wednesday, "I’m optimistic that we’ll hopefully get something this week, but we’re still waiting to see the final details on it." There are reports that President Trump is expected to sign-off on the biofuels deal Friday and make the details public next week. Reynolds was in the Oval Office a month ago, arguing for a policy that will increase federal biofuel production and blending requirements. She said, “I know he’s worked really hard to make our farmers and the biofuels industry whole and so I look forward to seeing in writing the verbal agreement that we came to.” If that agreement is what materializes, Reynolds has invited Trump to Iowa to make the announcement.
(Iowa City, IA) -- The State of Iowa is getting a 10-million-dollar federal grant to develop new strategies for improving the health of women who are pregnant. University of Iowa obstetrics and gynecology professor Stephen Hunter says 39 pregnant Iowa women died in the past three years. Iowa's maternal mortality rate has nearly doubled in that time. Doctor Hunter says 18 of the Iowa women who died in the past three years during a pregnancy died from factors not directly related with the pregnancy -- such as suicide, mental health issues, drug overdoses, unrestrained motor vehicle accidents, homicides. Hunter will lead the team working on the five-year project and they plan to establish new training programs for doctors, nurses and midwives who agree to serve pregnant patients in rural areas.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Public Health has a new report which gives a more in-depth look at violent deaths in the state. D-P-H suicide prevention director Pat McGovern says a majority of those types of deaths were suicides and four-out-of-five suicides involve males. McGovern says it's easy to boil things down to numbers -- but he says suicide is more complicated than that and there is almost always more than one factor involved. McGovern says there is help available by contacting Your Life Iowa. The service is available 24/7 through live chat at yourlifeiowa-dot-org/suicide -- or by calling 855-581-8111 or by texting 855-895-8398.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- An eastern Iowa man will spend more than three years in federal prison for using drugs and illegally buying guns. Prosecutors say 26-year-old Nathan Fisher of Cedar Rapids admitted he purchased a handgun in August of 2018 while he was using meth and marijuana. Information at sentencing showed it was the 28th gun he had purchased in a three-year period and each time he lied on the purchase form to say he was not using drugs. Fisher also admitted to purchasing six guns for other people who police believe could not legally purchase them. Only nine of the 28 guns he purchased have been recovered. He was sentenced to 37 months in prison.