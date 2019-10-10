(Chicago, IL) -- Prosecutors in Cook County, Illinois say the 28-year-old Iowa woman facing a murder charge was mad about money. Katara Channell of Davenport is accused of killing 38-year-old Kevin Tucker last March. A witness told investigators Channell was furious when Tucker refused to share a financial windfall with her. Tucker’s body was found in the bathtub of a Chicago-area motel where he had been shot to death. The two had been in a long-running, on-again, off-again relationship.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A man who was speeding last April when he caused a fatal wreck has been given probation and a suspended sentence. If he violates probation, 35-year-old Grant Uhe will go to prison for 10 years. Uhe was sentenced in Polk County District Court Tuesday. Police say he was driving more than 75 miles-an-hour in a 30 zone when his pickup slammed into a car driven by Tyler Wilcox. The 19-year-old Wilcox died later at a hospital from the injuries he suffered in the accident.
(Waukee, IA) -- Vice President Mike Pence delivers the same message to a third straight Iowa audience. During a Wednesday stop, he told the crowd they should call the offices of the state’s congressional delegation and urge them to push House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to bring the U-S-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement up for a vote. Pence pointed out it has been 300 days since the leaders of all three nations agreed to the updated version of the former NAFTA (NAFF tuh) trade deal. Pence had pushed the same message on his most-recent two visits to the state.
(Iowa City, IA) -- Iowa City police say the driver of a school district van didn’t violate the law when he failed to remain at the scene of a minor accident. The unnamed driver did stop initially, but left after the 12-year-old student he had hit was helped to his feet by an onlooker. The student’s mother says he is okay after suffering cuts to his leg and ankle. No names have been released. Video from a camera on the van shows the driver was playing loud music and texting when he hit the victim.