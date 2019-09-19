(Des Moines, IA) -- The cybersecurity company where two men who were arrested for breaking into the Dallas and Polk County courthouses worked released a statement Wednesday. The statement from Coalfire says its two employees were arrested during a "security testing exercise" designed to help the Iowa Judicial Branch ensure the court's highly sensitive data was secured against attack. It says Coalfire and state court administration believed they were in agreement regarding the physical security assessments for the locations included in their work. But, the state goes on to say recent events have shown each had different interpretations of the scope of the agreement. Coalfire says each will conduct independent reviews and release the contractual documents executed between both parties.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds says the state is going to continue to work with the federal government, the Corps of Engineers, FEMA, and HUD to determine the total cost of flooding. An initial estimate of flood damage released by state officials this spring topped one-point-six billion dollars. Reynolds said late last month there had not been an updated estimate. The governor doesn’t believe it's necessary to hold a special legislative session this fall so the Iowa House and Senate can vote to appropriate more state tax dollars for flood-related projects. The governor says those decisions can wait until the Iowa legislature reconvenes in 2020. The Iowa legislature set aside 15 million dollars in state funds in the last session for flood-related projects that are getting federal money, but which require local matching funds.
(Iowa City, IA) -- The Iowa and Iowa State athletic departments have issued a joint statement seeking to clarify a news release Monday from the U-I Athletic Director. Gary Barta said an investigation was underway into "inappropriate actions" toward Hawkeye band members and staff during Saturday's Iowa-Iowa State football game in Ames. The joint statement issued Wednesday said "rude, vulgar and, in some cases, violent behavior" has been directed at the Hawkeye and Cyclone marching bands during their rivalry games. The athletic directors said everyone should be embarrassed when students in the bands don't feel safe when performing at an away game. The athletics directors said fans are "a significant part of the solution" by providing a "safe stage" for both bands inside the stadiums and showing respect to the musicians.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa DNR has put new regulations in place for Storm Lake to combat an invasive species. DNR invasive species coordinator, Kim Bogenschutz (Bow-gun-shuts) says they're blocking bait collection of crayfish on the lake after an infestation of rusty crayfish was discovered. She says it is the first lake in Iowa confirmed to have rusty crayfish in it and they want to keep it contained. She says rusty crayfish can cause all kinds of problems in a lake as they are very aggressive, they will go into fish nests and eat their eggs and can eat vegetation. Bogenschutz says they are banning the harvesting of all commercial harvest of crayfish from Storm Lake for use as bait, but you can still catch them in the lake and use them for bait on the lake.