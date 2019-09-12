(Des Moines, IA) -- Buffalo Wild Wings last week announced a deal with M-G-M Resorts to bring sports betting into their restaurants in states where it is legal. But Iowa gambling regulators say you won’t be able to go into the restaurants here and sign up for sports gambling accounts. Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission administrator Brian Ohorilko (Oh-reel-koh) says the only way to sit down to eat wings and gamble is to first sign up for a mobile sports betting app at one of the state’s licensed casinos. Ohorilko says right now there are only two companies licensed in the state of Iowa allowed to offer advanced deposit sports wagering through mobile apps. You have to go to one of the seven casinos they serve to sign up.
(Pella, IA) -- Central College in Pella has unveiled what college officials say will be a clearer and easier to understand tuition schedule -- replacing its published 38-thousand dollar tuition rate. Central College President Mark Putnam says annual tuition will be 18-thousand-600 dollars starting in the fall of 2020. He says the change begins a new approach to tuition, offering transparency and rationality to what students and parents actually pay. Putnam says nearly all private colleges and universities publish high tuition rates -- causing sticker shock for prospective students who don't realize that with scholarships and financial aid, they will pay significantly less.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Democratic Party's annual fall fundraiser has a new name. The event will be held November 1st and it will attract international attention, as it has in the past, due to all the Democratic presidential candidates who'll speak. It's been rebranded as the Liberty and Justice Celebration. For decades, the annual event was named for Thomas Jefferson and Andrew Jackson, who are considered the founders of the Democratic Party. A few years ago Jefferson-Jackson Day Dinners in Iowa and other states were renamed after critics pointed out Jackson's policies towards Native Americans and that Jefferson owned slaves. The Iowa Democratic Party has rented Wells Fargo Arena -- the largest venue in Des Moines -- for the 2019 Liberty and Justice Celebration on November 1st.
(Muscatine, IA) -- An eastern Iowa woman's second trial in the 1992 killing of her former boyfriend continues today (Thursday) in Muscatine. Fifty-six-year-old Annette Cahill faces charges of first-degree murder. The beaten body of Corey Lee Wieneke was found on his bedroom floor nearly 27 years ago. Cahill's first trial ended last March in a hung jury. A woman had come forward to tell authorities she heard Cahill admit killing Wieneke when the woman was just nine years old.