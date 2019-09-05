(Fort Dodge, IA) -- A Fort Dodge woman will avoid prison time if she pays restitution for unlawfully obtaining food stamps. Thirty-four-year-old Jessica Martinez-Roque (Rock-ee) pleaded guilty plea to one count of theft of government funds after admitting she knowingly lied on application forms to acquire food stamps that she didn't qualify to receive. She said in the application that she was not working -- but did not report the father of her three kids was living with them – and was working. Martinez-Roque was sentenced to time served and ordered to pay back 34-thousand-656 dollars.
(Manchester, IA) -- Around two-thousand firefighters from across the state are in Manchester for their annual state convention. Manchester Fire Chief Mike Ryan says many of the events are private, but the public can watch the Iowa Firefighters Association drills in downtown Manchester on Friday. There will be a big parade Saturday night that features all types of fire equipment -- including some antique fire trucks. This is the group's 141st annual state convention and the fourth time Manchester has hosted the event.
(Des Moines, IA) -- State climatologist Justin Glisan (like listen) says a drier than normal August leaves the state overall about one-point-three inches below average for precipitation entering the fall. Glisan says the forecast shows the possibility of that changing -- with more rain predicted for much of the Upper Midwest -- including Iowa. He says there's no indication of the day after day after day rain we saw in late September into October of last year is coming. That rain caused problems for the harvest.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The 2020 Census is still months away, but census workers are getting a head start by traveling the state to update the Census Bureau’s address list. Spokesperson, Sam Fettig (FET-ig), says the Census Bureau receives updates from the Postal Service and local construction reports, but they need to check to see if new things have been built or a house has been torn down. Fettig says it's important to get the count right as Congress uses the population count to allocate nearly 700 billion dollars in federal funding. The survey started in August and will continue through mid-October.