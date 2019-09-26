(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Court of Appeals has ordered a new trial for an eastern Iowa dentist in a malpractice lawsuit. Edward Franzen went to Doctor Alan Kruger's office in West Union to have a tooth removed. A drill bit flew off and went down Franzen's throat as Kruger began the procedure. The drill bit lodged in Franzen's lung and he had to have part of the lung removed. Franzen says the surgery left him with reduced lung capacity that made it tougher to do his work on the farm and a jury awarded him 400-thousand dollars. The Iowa Court of Appeals has reversed the decision -- saying a survey used by an expert witness for Franzen should not have been allowed and likely influenced the jury's decision.
(Coon Rapids, IA) -- Sixty years ago this week, Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev made his historic visit to the western Iowa farm of Roswell and Elizabeth Garst. To mark the occasion, the Whiterock Conservancy is hosting a daylong celebration Saturday on the lawn of the restored Garst farmhouse in Coon Rapids. Daniel Gudahl, executive director of the conservancy, says Khrushchev's visit was unprecedented and signaled a huge turning point in relations between the U.S. and the U.S.S.R. He says they’re celebrating the work Roswell Garst did to promote “peace through corn.” Saturday morning, there will be tours of the house and grounds and a luncheon that includes local produce.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The floor of the State Historical Building in Des Moines has served as a landing zone this week for historical airplanes that have hung on the ceiling for decades. Spokesman Michael Moraine says the planes are being taken down for renovation work on the building and it's interesting to see them up close at ground level. He says some engines are about the size of a lawnmower and the wings on a couple of biplanes are made of canvas. He says two of the planes have come down and a third will soon. They will be moved while renovation work is done on the building.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has declared Saturday "Carson King Day" in honor of the former I-S-U student who's now trying to raise two million dollars for the University of Iowa Children's Hospital by this weekend. The 24-year-old King held up a sign seeking beer money during E-S-P-N's "College GameDay" broadcast before this year's Iowa-Iowa State game in Ames. Donations poured into his Venmo account and King soon announced he'd donate the money to the Children's Hospital in Iowa City. King and his family have been given tickets to Saturday's game in Iowa City, so he can witness the crowd do "The Wave" to children in the hospital that overlooks the stadium.