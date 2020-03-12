(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa State Hygienic Laboratory reports one more confirmed case of coronavirus brings the state total to 14. The newest case is an older adult between 61 and 80 years of age in Johnson County. The patient was on the same Egyptian cruise as other positive cases. The lab reports 21 of the tests just completed were negative. Iowa cases previously identified as presumptive positive are now considered positive after confirmation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A Democratic Iowa state senator says he wants the Legislature to temporarily suspend business as a precaution during the coronavirus outbreak. Senator Rob Hogg of Cedar Rapids is suggesting the passage of a resolution pushing back legislative deadlines and pausing all meetings until at least March 23rd. Hogg says hundreds or thousands of people enter the Capitol every day while lawmakers are in session. He calls the Capitol a big incubator for a viral disease. Republican legislative leaders have said there are no plans to halt the current session which runs through the middle of next month.
(Waterloo, IA) -- Waterloo police say a man died from gunshot wounds after trying to rob an armored truck outside a bank Wednesday morning. The wounded man hasn’t been identified. Police say he and another man were trying to rob an armored vehicle in front of the U-S Bank branch in Waterloo. He suffered the wound during a shootout with the armored truck guards. A second suspect, Rogelio Gonzalez, was found suffering from a gunshot wound at a gas station. He is in custody at a hospital.
(Sioux City, IA) -- A Nebraska woman tells T-S-A officers she didn’t know she had a loaded gun with her as she tried to go through a security checkpoint at Sioux Gateway Airport Wednesday. The weapon was spotted as the woman’s carry-on bag passed through an X-ray machine. The name of the woman from Ponca, Nebraska hasn’t been released. She said the gun belonged to her husband and it had been reported stolen because they lost track of it. She was detained for questioning and then released.