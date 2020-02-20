(Washington, DC) -- Congressman Steve King is asking President Donald Trump to make a big commitment to ethanol producers and the renewable fuels industry. The Iowa Republican sent a letter Wednesday requesting President Trump to “make a declarative statement that a minimum of 15 billion gallons will be blended annually and that all gallons actually waived will be annually recaptured under the R-F-S.” King says his letter was prompted by both the E-P-A's use of the small refinery exemptions to undermine volume requirements in the Renewable Fuel Standard, and also what he calls "the failure of that agency" to guarantee that 15 billion gallons of ethanol will be blended under the rule they have announced for 2020. He claims the E-P-A's failed enforcement has led to an unfair advantage for petroleum.
(Des Moines, IA) -- All but one member of an Iowa Senate committee voted to require paroled felons to prove they've repaid restitution to victims before they'd get their voting rights restored. The bill's requirements would kick in if Iowa voters eventually approve an amendment to the state constitution that automatically restores voting rights to felons. The measure passed without debate -- and with the support of every Republican on the committee and Democrats like Senate Minority Leader Janet Petersen. She says if Democrats were in control, they would have a different piece of legislation to restore felon voting rights. The lone "no" came from Senator Rob Hogg (HOHG)from Cedar Rapids. Hogg says the proposal favors wealthy criminal offenders who can pay restitution immediately over the poor who may take years to repay their debts.
(West Des Moines, IA) -- An assistant economics professor at Simpson College is charged with the first-degree kidnapping and first-degree murder of her husband in West Des Moines. Police were called to a home Saturday around 6:45 p-m about an unconscious person. Officers found Gowun (Goon) Park performing C-P-R on her 41-year-old husband Sung Woo Nam. He was taken to the hospital but died. Investigators say Park bound Nam's hands and feet with zip ties and then used rope to tie him to a chair in their home. Park stuffed "an item of clothing" in Nam's mouth to prevent him from yelling and placed duct tape over his mouth. Simpson College released a statement saying Park has been suspended and the school will cooperate with the investigation.
(Webster City, IA) -- A 40-year-old woman faces four felonies for 263-thousand dollars worth of alleged misspending at the Webster City Chamber of Commerce. Leah Mulholland was a financial and administrative assistant for the Webster City Chamber. A special investigation by the state auditor’s office was released last July. It concluded Mulholland overpaid herself by about 190-thousand dollars over a four-and-a-half year period. Auditors believe Mulholland used the Chamber of Commerce’s money to pay her personal cell phone bill and cover 27-hundred dollars in hotel bills in Webster City. Mulholland was arrested Wednesday for ongoing criminal conduct, first-degree theft, unauthorized use of a credit card and forgery.