(Des Moines, IA) -- A new report from the Iowa Association of Realtors shows the state's real estate market ended 2019 with sales up, and prices up, compared to the year before. Association president Scott Wendl, a realtor in Clive, says more than 42-thousand-200 homes were sold in Iowa last year. That's up about 500 homes from the previous year. Wendl says sales prices went up almost five percent. Despite that, Iowa is one of the most affordable housing markets in the country.
(Pella, IA) -- The president of the National Association of Manufacturers hit on some familiar themes during his address in Iowa Wednesday on the state of manufacturing. Jay Timmons spoke in Pella at Vermeer Manufacturing and says even with all the advances in the industry -- people are still important. "One of the biggest misperceptions is that automation is coming for our jobs. But manufacturers know the truth—technology makes us safer, more effective," Timmons says. He says finding workers to fill almost four-point-six million jobs to be open over the next eight years is a concern.
(Mason City, IA) -- A woman at an Iowa rally for former Vice President Joe Biden encouraged him to choose Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar as his running mate. The supporter in Mason City told Biden he would secure her vote if he promised to pick one of his female rivals. She said, "you’ve always been at the top of my list…I’m still undecided. You could clinch the deal with a Biden-Klobuchar nomination,” to cheers from others in the crowd. Biden says he'll look very, very closely at choosing a woman as a running mate, but he declined to specify at this point in the campaign that it would be Senator Klobuchar.
(Chippewa Falls, WI) -- An Iowa man is scheduled to be sentenced in April on his guilty plea to a charge of substantial battery. Anthony Avila admitted using a utility knife to stab a co-worker in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. Shortly after the attack was reported, authorities found Avila carrying a red box cutter knife in his pocket. Police say there appeared to be blood on its blade. The victim’s name wasn’t released, but that person is expected to survive.