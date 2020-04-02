(Iowa City, IA) -- A judge in Johnson County has ordered some abortions can continue during the coronavirus pandemic. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds had ordered a halt to surgical abortions earlier this week. The judge Wednesday supported an agreement allowing physicians to make decisions on a case-by-case basis whether an abortion will be provided. Planned Parenthood says it will resume seeing patients for in-clinic procedures.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A 21-year-old Des Moines man faces charges of attempted murder connected to a shooting last summer. Des Moines police responded to a 9-1-1 call August 5th, finding an 18-year-old man and 25-year-old woman suffering gunshot wounds. It took authorities nearly eight months to track down Chaeveon Marquez Patton. He also wanted for fraud and forgery in a case from Tuesday. Patton is being held in the Polk County Jail. Police say there are additional warrants for his arrest in effect.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Small Business Administration says most business owners can begin applying for federally-backed coronavirus-relief loans Friday. The applications can be made online. The loans are part of the two-trillion-dollar stimulus packaged signed by the president March 27th. The amount of money available to each business depends on the size of its payroll before the pandemic hit. If those businesses retain employees or hire new ones, the federal government will forgive the entire debt.
(Waterloo, IA) -- A computer failure is being blamed for the malfunction of the tornado sirens in Black Hawk County last weekend. The sirens never sounded even though warnings were issued. That didn’t happen Saturday as storms approached. Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson says an I-T contractor is working to fix the issue.