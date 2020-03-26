(Des Moines, IA) -- The state Health Department reported 21 new confirmed cases of coronavirus Wednesday for a total of 145 positive test results. There were 23 people hospitalized with Covid-19 as of Tuesday evening. There has been one death reported in Dubuque County and a total of two-thousand-578 negative tests.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds says she is not yet ready to recommend Iowa's K-through-12 school closures be extended beyond her initial call of a four-week shutdown due to coronavirus. Classes could resume on April 13th under the current order -- and she says they will continue every day to evaluate where the state is at and what or if additional steps need to be taken. Reynolds last week signed legislation that ensures schools are not required to make up any missed days through April 10th.
(Undated) -- Residents of more than 100 Iowa communities will get out the paintbrushes and rollers once the weather warms up after being awarded grants in the "Paint Iowa Beautiful" program. Keep Iowa Beautiful associate director, Bill Jackson, says they partner every year with Diamond Vogel Paints to give communities free paint for projects. Jackson says the idea is to help spruce up communities and get people involved. He says in the 17 years of the program that Diamond Vogel has awarded over 11-thousand gallons of paint -- for about one-thousand community projects.
(Davenport, IA) -- Two Davenport men were arrested Tuesday after a police chase which crossed two states. Twenty-three-year-old Kyler Eagen and 31-year-old Benjamin Wendell led authorities on the chase which started in Davenport, crossed the Centennial Bridge into Rock Island, Illinois. Officers were responded to a call about a person threatening others with a firearm at about 10:00 p-m. Police say Eagen jumped out of the driver’s seat and tried to run after his vehicle was disabled by stop-sticks. He was quickly caught and a gun was found inside the vehicle.