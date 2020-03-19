(Iowa City, IA) -- The University of Iowa, Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa have all announced plans to continue classes online for the rest of the spring semester. The schools had planned to continue online classes for two weeks after spring break ended -- which would have brought the students back after April 3rd. But with the continued spread of the coronavirus -- they are keeping classes online -- and all three say they are canceling spring commencement. The announcement by the schools came after the chair of the Board of Regents, Mike Richards, declared a State of Emergency. Richards said in a statement that there are current circumstances that pose an imminent threat to the health and safety of persons or property at our institutions.
(Pella, IA) -- Pella's three-day "Tulip Time" festival in early May has been canceled. The annual festival, which started in 1935, has only been canceled once before, in 1946. The executive director of the Pella Historical Society and Museums, Valerie Van Kooten (KOH-ten) says the decision is the product of a couple of weeks of meetings and talking and watching. She says after the warnings about group gatherings from the Centers for Disease Control and the Iowa Department of Public Health, canceling was the right decision for Pella residents as well as the volunteers, visitors and vendors who would be involved in Tulip Time activities. The annual springtime celebration of Dutch culture had been scheduled for May 7th, 8th and 9th this year.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The coronavirus pandemic has led the Iowa Department of Transportation to make a series of concessions for the state's motorists which have never been made before. For starters, extensions are being granted for anyone whose driver's license should have been renewed in the past two months. If your driver's license has been expired from any time between January 16th to the end of this disaster period, you will not be docked for an expired license. The DOT is also forgiving motorists whose vehicle title, registration or license plates have expired since mid-January. You’re okay until the end of the pandemic.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A 50-year-old Des Moines man tells police he was arguing with his mother last week when he killed her. Christopher W. Thompson turned himself in at the Polk County Jail Wednesday afternoon. Deputies transferred him to the Des Moines Police Department where he was interviewed. Police officers found Paula Thompson’s body in her home about three hours before her son showed up Wednesday. The son has been charged with first-degree murder and he is back at the Polk County Jail in a cell.