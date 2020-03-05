(Washington, DC) -- U-S Senator Chuck Grassley says programs are in place to make sure all coronavirus victims can get help. The Iowa Republican tells reporters Medicaid, Medicare and hospital emergency rooms should be enough so that no one would be priced out of care for the virus. Shortly after the call ended, the House of Representatives voted 415-to-two to dedicate eight-point-three billion dollars to develop a vaccine and improve prevention, preparedness and response to the virus. Three hundred million dollars in the package is solely to ensure Americans will get the vaccine, regardless of their ability to pay. The Senate takes up the package today (Thursday).
(Keosauqua, IA) -- A third man has been found guilty for playing a role in a Burlington victim’s beating death. Fifty-year-old Stanley Baldwin was convicted on a charge of willful injury causing serious injury by a Van Buren County jury Tuesday. The conviction comes almost a year after Eddie Breuer was killed. Breuer was known for walking around Burlington asking people for money to buy a soda. He was beaten to death March 17th after being dragged inside an apartment by three attackers. Markell Price and Majestic Malone were found guilty of second-degree murder and kidnapping in an earlier trial.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Illinois State Patrol reports a Wednesday morning crash on the East Mixmaster in Des Moines has left four federal prison inmates injured. Their names and medical conditions haven’t been released. Five inmates and two guards were riding in a van which slammed into a box truck that had been involved in an earlier crash. Both guards were uninjured and the inmate who avoided injury is being held in the Polk County Jail. The other four were hospitalized.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A supervisor with Waste Connections of Iowa says a tarp came off a truck headed for a landfill, creating a mess near Des Moines International Airport. About 100 pounds of shredded paper was dumped on Army Post Road. Crews spent most of Wednesday morning cleaning up the mess. Traffic was back to normal Wednesday afternoon and no accidents or injuries were caused by the incident.