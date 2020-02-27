(Des Moines, IA) -- Republicans in the Iowa Senate want the state to hire a private business to determine whether Iowans who get government food assistance or Medicaid coverage are eligible for welfare benefits. Supporters say this has worked in other states. Iowa has an estimated 10 percent error rate. Supporters say Iowa could save 10-million dollars a year with the private company doing welfare eligibility checks rather than the 500 state employees who now do it using an ancient computer system. Democrats in the Senate criticized the plan, arguing the state would recoup far more by going after tax fraud which costs Iowa 600 million dollars a year on wage theft alone.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa's colleges and universities are warning legislators of a looming drop off in student enrollment. The decline is projected to be about seven percent, starting in the 2024 academic year. While that's partly due to a decline in Iowa's fertility rate, Iowa College Aid Commission executive director Mark Wiederspan (WEED-er-span) says a growing percentage of Iowa K-through-12 students are minorities -- and only 55 percent of black and Latino students who graduate from an Iowa high school currently enroll in college.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Judicial Nominating Commission will interview 15 people who have applied to replace retiring Supreme Court judge David Wiggins. The list includes five people currently serving on lower courts, two assistant attorneys general, and county attorneys from Muscatine and Guthrie counties. The commission will meet March 6th in the courtroom of the Supreme Court for the interviews. The commission will then select three finalists to recommend to the governor -- who will then choose one to appoint to the court.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A survey finds nearly one quarter of Iowa's high schoolers vape and critics say new federal regulations are having virtually no impact. The president of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, Matt Myers, says the policies will not help stop a new generation of Iowa kids from becoming nicotine addicts. He says there are thousands of flavored e-cigarette products still on the market. Studies find more than 80-percent of kids who use tobacco started with flavored products, while 97-percent of youth e-cigarette users puffed on a flavored e-cigarette in the past month.