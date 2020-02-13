(Des Moines, IA) -- The chairman of Iowa’s Democratic Party announced his resignation Wednesday as the results from the state’s first-in-the-nation caucuses have yet to be finalized. Troy Price sent a letter to Iowa Democratic Party leaders, saying he would resign as soon as a replacement is elected. The party chose to use a brand new smartphone app to transmit precinct results -- but the app failed -- and the phone backup system also did not work on Caucus night. Price says in his letter that the reporting system was a “failure” but said the Iowa party is not the only one to blame. He says the Democratic National Committee and the app designer should chare the blame.
(Sioux City, IA) -- A third person who was pulled from a Sioux City house fire has now died. Twenty-six-year-old Juan Galarza is the latest victim of the fire on February 6th. The fire earlier claimed the lives of 57-year-old Andrew Godberson and 24-year-old Jessica Fisher of Sioux City. It is the deadliest fire in Sioux City since three people died in a house fire in 1983. Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds says she can't comment on new allegations in a lawsuit filed by six former employees at the state-run Glenwood Resource Center. Reynolds says she is consulting with the state's attorney general on the case and the priority is to make sure that she is protecting the state's interests as well as the residents in Glenwood. Reynolds fired Glenwood's superintendent in late December. She fired the Department of Human Services director who had hired Glenwood's superintendent in June, but Reynolds has said "many factors" were involved in that decision and the details will come out eventually.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Polk County Medical Examiner Doctor Greg Schmunk blames a political turf war for his termination after 17 years on the job. Schmunk says he was fired Monday, but the county hasn’t commented. In the past, he offered criticism of the workload in his office and the lack of county funding so autopsies can be done in a timely manner. Schmunk says he thinks he’s the victim of a turf war between the Public Employees Union and the Polk County Board of Supervisors. The 64-year-old official became chief medical examiner in 2004.