(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds tells reporters she is already planning how to re-open the state even though it hasn’t hit the projected peak for coronavirus infections yet. Reynolds says she is balancing efforts to slow the spread with the need to help the economy and Iowa schools. She’s already formed an Iowa economic recovery task force. Reynolds says she will meet with education leaders in the coming days to discuss the idea of reopening schools. She says a decision about the schools could come by the end of this week.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines police have taken a 40-year-old man into custody for a Sunday night shooting which left another man wounded. Officers were called to an apartment complex at about 9:30 p-m and that’s where they found the wounded man. His name hasn’t been released, but he is being treated at a Des Moines hospital. Police say Littleton William Clark of Des Moines is facing a charge of attempted murder. The shooting is being investigated. There was already an arrest warrant issued in Clark’s name for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
(Tama, IA) -- A second Iowa meat processing plant has suspended its operations after several workers became infected with the coronavirus. National Beef says its Iowa Premium plant in Tama will shut things down until April 20th. Several workers at the plant had contracted COVID-19. Just last week, Tyson Foods suspended work at its Columbus Junction pork plant. Tama County has been one of the counties which have been hardest-hit by the coronavirus pandemic. There have been two deaths there.
(Coralville, IA) -- Authorities in Johnson County report the body of a missing 15-year-old boy from Tiffin has been found in the Coralville Reservoir. The sheriff’s office says the death of Noah Herring is being investigated. The teenager was last seen April 7th in Tiffin. Investigators haven’t said why the victim’s death is considered to be suspicious. They say they hope someone who was boating or fishing near the Scales Pointe Campground near Diving Rock may have seen something April 7th. The sheriff’s office says it has already received some tips from the public about the case.