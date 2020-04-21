(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Board of Parole has approved 482 inmates for early release from the state's prisons to reduce overcrowding during the COVID-19 pandemic. Iowa Department of Corrections director Beth Skinner says another 90 state prison inmates are approved for future release. She says it's critical they each have safe, sustainable housing before they are released. The state agency is asking county officials to keep any inmate with COVID-19 quarantined in the county jail and to not transfer them into the state prison system.
(Ames, IA) -- The 50th anniversary of Earth Day is Wednesday but the pandemic has forced the cancellation of environmental awareness activities, including the Iowa State University Extension program “Water Rocks!” The staff visits Iowa schools throughout the year to hold water quality assemblies. Outreach specialist Hilary Pierce says students are urged to commemorate Earth Day by gathering objects from nature to create works of art -- and then share pictures on social media. Pierce says Earth Day served as an inspiration for "Water Rocks!" to begin publishing four short weekly educational videos on YouTube.
(Iowa City, IA) -- Iowa City Police are investigating a fatal shooting after getting a call around 10:00 a-m Monday. Officers found 21-year-old Kejaun Winters of Iowa City suffering from gunshot wounds. Winters later died at the hospital. Police say they are treating the shooting as a homicide. It is not believed to be a random act and there is no known threat to the public.
(Marquette, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is investigating a fish kill which was reported over the weekend. Environmental and field office staff responded to the location on Bloody Run Creek in Clayton County. Investigators say they are continuing to look for a polluting source which may have caused the fish kill. Agents found the dead fish along a three-mile stretch of the creek, about seven miles west of Marquette.