(Des Moines, IA) -- The suspension of the Iowa Legislative Session has been extended through May 15th. Republican leaders of the Iowa House and Senate released a statement to that effect Monday. The Legislative Council plans to meet by a teleconference this week. Democrats haven’t released an official statement about the plans. Republicans say the decision is based on the health and safety of all Iowa residents. They say they are eager to return to the Capitol to complete their work as soon as they can.
(Rockwell City, IA) -- A domestic abuse arrest earlier this month has led to the resignation of Calhoun County Sheriff Scott Anderson. The county board of supervisors voted to accept Anderson’s resignation Monday. He had been accused of pinning his wife to a bed and holding her by her neck. Authorities say Anderson head-butted an officer who was trying to take him into custody.
(Collins, IA) -- The Story County Sheriff’s Office says the deaths of three people last week were likely caused by carbon monoxide. The victims were identified Monday as 62-year-old Connie Dilliner, 41-year-old Elizabeth Ennenga and 20-year-old Trevor Brommel. All three people lived in the small trailer in Collins. Deputies made the discovery April 21st when they were asked to perform a welfare check. The initial investigation found no indication of foul play.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines police say a 72-year-old driver lost control of his vehicle Monday, driving over a curb and hitting a construction worker. The 41-year-old victim died of his injuries. Police haven’t released either man’s name. The accident happened shortly after 11:30 a-m on the city’s north side at a construction site. Police say it is too early to know if charges will be filed against the driver.