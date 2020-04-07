(Des Moines, IA) -- Officials are advising Iowa nursing homes to take additional steps to protect residents and staff. COVID-19 outbreaks have been confirmed in nursing homes in Linn, Washington and Tama Counties. The deputy director of the Iowa Department of Public Health, Sarah Reisetter (REE-stire), says all Iowa nursing homes have been encouraged to screen every resident for fever and cough or breathing problems daily. Every Iowa nursing home is urged to have a plan for who to call and how to transfer a resident who needs hospital care. No visitors have been allowed inside Iowa nursing homes since March 10th, unless it's an 'end of life' circumstance for a resident that's not related to COVID-19. All staff must have their temperature taken at the beginning and end of their shifts.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa's governor has ordered another list of businesses to close Monday. It includes country clubs and golf course clubhouses and stores that sell tobacco and vaping products. "This week is critical. Stay home," Reynolds said. State and privately-run campgrounds are to close. The governor has also ordered adult entertainment stores selling X-rated materials to close by 8:00 a-m. Tuesday. V-F-W and American Legion posts, as well as skating rinks, are to close as well. The governor says police will start enforcing the emergency orders if people are not following them.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa National Guard soldiers and airmen stationed in northwest Iowa are joining forces to be ready to respond to the coronavirus pandemic. Soldiers from the Army National Guard's 2nd Brigade 34th Infantry Combat Team are joining airmen from the 185th Air Refueling Wing to establish Joint Task Force West at the Air Guard facility in Sioux City. Army Major Matt Parrino says it's unique of the three military task forces in Iowa that are responding. The joint operations center in Sioux City will provide planning, logistics and coordination support to COVID-19 response efforts in western Iowa. Parrino says it will also facilitate a faster response capability, as needed.
(Des Moines, IA) -- As it stands now, officials with the Iowa State Fair say the annual event is still on for August. Fair Secretary and C-E-O Gary Slater says developments are being monitored on a day-by-day basis with state officials. It has been 75 years since the fair was canceled the last time. In 1945, the fairgrounds were being used as a supply depot for military personnel in World War Two. Right now, the Iowa State Fairgrounds are closed to the public. The World Pork Expo in June has been canceled. If nothing changes, the Iowa State Fair will run August 13th through the 23rd.