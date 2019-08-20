(Des Moines, IA) -- A Polk County judge has denied a motion to dismiss child endangerment charges against a daycare provider. A 17-month-old boy died last February while he was under the care of Trina Mazza in Johnston. Emergency responders were called, took the child to Blank Children's Hospital and he died two days later. The Polk County Medical Examiner ruled the boy died from accidental choking. Mazza's trial is scheduled to start in December.
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- A Nebraska teenager will spend at least 10 years and possibly 50 years in prison for his role in the death of an Iowa man last January. Sixteen-year-old Xavier Smith-Catchings of Omaha entered a written guilty plea last week to a charge of second-degree murder. He and three other men were accused of killing Adam Angeroth. Iowa residents Nicholas Haner, Ryan McDonald and Liam Stec all pleaded guilty to the same charge.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The state of Iowa will pay lawyers who are defending former Governor Terry Branstad 609-thousand dollars for their pretrial work. So far, the law firm of Nyemaster Goode has collected one-point-nine-million dollars for its work. A jury awarded one-and-a-half-million dollars to former Iowa Workers Compensation Commission Chris Godfrey based on his claim that Branstad discriminated against him because he's gay. Branstad's lawyers are still trying to get the verdict thrown out -- mean the charges are still building up.
(Ankeny, IA) -- A West Des Moines real estate development company has started work on the first of a series of speculative industrial buildings in Ankeny. The first building in Crosswinds Business Park will be finished next year at a cost of 10-million dollars. Hubbell Realty expects to eventually build as many as eight buildings of more than 100-thousand square feet at the location. The city of Ankeny is providing tax increment financing rebates worth up to 225-thousand dollars.