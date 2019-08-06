(Oskaloosa, IA) -- A second trial for a woman previously convicted of killing her daughter will start next month in Henry County. Alicia Ritenour's first conviction was set aside when a judge agreed that her trial attorney had been ineffective. An autopsy showed 17-month-old Ava Ritenour died of head trauma in January 2014. The trial, originally in Mahaska County, has been moved to Henry County on a change of venue.
(Waukee, IA) -- Charges of attempted murder have been filed against three teenagers in a weekend shooting in Waukee. Eighteen-year-old Abdirahman Hassan is one of the suspects, but the names of the two 17-year-olds charged haven't been released. Investigators say the incident started with a fight earlier Sunday night. Hassan and the two others are accused of firing eight-to-10 shots at the home and vehicles parked outside. No one was hit.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Democrats say Governor Kim Reynolds could be violating the state's open records law. They say Reynolds is "stone-walling" their requests for more information about the resignation of former D-H-S Director Jerry Foxhoven. Changes to the open records law two years ago added that the reasons for firing state officials are public records. Democrats say they made a formal request to the governor's office for more information on Foxhoven's departure in June and they are still waiting for a response.
(Centerville, IA) -- The Appanoose County Sheriff's Office reports the bodies of two people were found in a rail car carrying steel last week. Investigators say the open rail car was bringing the steel from Mexico to Centerville. The victims were apparently killed when the load shifted on the car. The Iowa Medical Examiner's Office hasn't been able to identify the victims, but one of them may have been from Honduras. The bodies were found Friday.