(Des Moines, IA) -- A Polk County man will spend more than 15 years in prison for possessing child pornography. Forty-six-year-old Robert Milton Kimber the second of Des Moines was investigated after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children got several tips that he was sending child porn to other people via the internet. The investigation found Kimber sent child porn via multiple platforms and also engaged in an explicit chat with a girl under 13. He got the same girl to send him a sexually explicit picture. Police found multiple pornographic images on his cellphone. Kimber has been a registered sex offender since a 1993 conviction for assault with intent to commit sexual abuse. He was sentenced to 189 months in prison.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa's Attorney General is suing the selling of an ice scraper he says violated state buying club laws. Attorney General Tom Miller says Robert Schermerhorn of Dunedin, Florida sold the “Miracle Scraper” to at least 280 Iowans. Miller says customers who paid 20 dollars for the scraper were unknowingly enrolled in a buying club without their consent and had to call a separate number to cancel the club membership. If they didn't cancel they were charged nine-95 each month. The A-G is seeking an injunction preventing Schermerhorn from selling the scraper and the memberships to Iowa consumers. It also asks a judge to declare the memberships and fees void -- and require Schermerhorn to make refunds -- and issue a fine of up to 40-thousand dollars for each separate violation of the Iowa Consumer Fraud Act.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A new report from the Iowa Department of Public Health shows vaccination rates in Iowa rose between 2017 and 2018. The head of the immunization program, Don Callaghan, says the vaccination rates for Iowa teens exceeded regional and national averages. Iowa's the rate for the Tdap vaccine last year -- which covers diphtheria, tetanus and whooping cough -- rose to 94 percent. That's up six-tenths of a point from the previous year and is more than five full points higher than the national average. The Iowa vaccine rates for H-P-V or human papillomavirus at 55 percent weren't as stellar but are also improving. Some parents don't want their children vaccinated, which Callaghan says is an unfortunate choice for everyone involved.
(Ames, IA) -- The new blackout license plate that went on sale at the start of July has been a hit and the D-O-T plans to make it available next week at your county treasurer's office. D-O-T spokesman, Daniel Yeh (Yeah like play) says the plate orders have been brisk and they've sold nine-thousand -- making it the fourth most requested specialty plate. He says the wait time for personalized blackout plates has been four to six weeks, and they hope that offering a standard version of the blackout plate will ease some of that demand. The non-personalized plates will be available the day after Labor Day at any county treasurer's office. Yeh says 95 percent of cars and trucks carry the standard-issue non-personalized plate -- but the blackout plates have already been sold in all 99 counties.