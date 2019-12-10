(Altoona, IA) -- A crash involving about 50 vehicles during near white-out conditions blocked traffic on busy Interstate 80 for hours Monday. The first impact happened at 11:00 A-M involving westbound traffic near Altoona. One person was seriously injured, but no fatalities were reported. Troopers with the Iowa State Patrol say the crash did major damage to dozens of vehicles. The name of the injured person hasn’t been released. Troopers haven’t reported if they issued any tickets.
(Washington, DC) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has reportedly accepted two amendments aimed at getting much-needed propane to customers in the Midwest. U-S Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst had urged the action in a letter they sent to the F-E-R-C last month. They called for a resolution that would prioritize pipeline shipments to Iowa. The shortage of propane has impacted farmers, sellers, co-ops and manufacturers this fall.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A man who was found guilty of trying and force another person to transfer an internet domain to him will spend 14 years in federal prison. Twenty-seven-year-old Rossi "Polo" Adams of Cedar Rapids was found guilty by a jury on one count of conspiracy to interfere with commerce by force, threats, and violence. The evidence showed Adams was an Iowa State student who tried to buy the domain do-it-for-state-dot-com. After failing to make the purchase, he drove his cousin to Cedar Rapids, where the cousin tried to use a gun to force the owner to transfer the site to Adams. The site owner got the gun away and shot Adams’ cousin and called police.
(Manchester, IA) -- Rescuers who arrived at the Cricket Hollow Zoo near Manchester on Monday discovered some of the animals were missing. The judge had ordered that all exotic animals at the zoo be removed immediately due to “deplorable” conditions. Zoo owners Pam and Tom Sellner appealed, but the Iowa Supreme Court ruled the rescue could continue. If the animals left Cricket Hollow Zoo after the court order, that would mean the zoo is in violation of the court order and in contempt of the court – which could result in jail time of up to six months.