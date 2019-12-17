(Des Moines, IA) -- Plans for the Market District in Des Moines include new residences, office buildings and retail space. The 750-million dollar project was announced by the developer Monday. A spokesperson for J-S-C Properties says the plan includes buildings up to 15 stories tall and plenty of pedestrian-friendly green space. Calling it a once-in-a-generation opportunity, the Des Moines Economic Development Corporation calls the 39-acre project just what the city has had in mind. The work could take up to 10 years to finish.
(Davenport, IA) -- A Davenport woman says the furnace wouldn’t heat her apartment to the city’s required minimum of 68 degrees and she and her son had issues with trash and mold. City inspectors say the apartment building wasn’t liveable, so residents have to find new homes. Raven Hollenhorst was offered 500 dollars and a refund of her deposit by the landlords, but she says more should be done to hold them accountable. Hollenhorst says she is planned to file a lawsuit.
(Oakland, IA) -- Court documents show the superintendent for the Riverside Community School District intended to ask bus driver Donnie Hendricks to stop driving the day after he was involved in a deadly crash. The 74-year-old Hendricks and his 16-year-old passenger Megan Klindt died in the wreck December 12th, 2017. The bus caught fire after it got stuck in a ditch outside the girl’s home in Oakland, Iowa. Authorities think she died trying to help the driver escape the smoke and flames. The family has filed a civil lawsuit against the school district.
(Fort Dodge, IA) -- Fort Dodge police have arrested two men allegedly involved in a stabbing outside a bar Saturday night. A 41-year-old man who was a member of the bar’s security staff suffered a stab wound in his back. He was taken to a Fort Dodge hospital. Two men from Humboldt, 25-year-old Antonio Vallejo and 24-year-old Esteban Heute, face charges.