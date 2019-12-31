(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa is among the 42 states that saw population growth from July of 2018 to July of 2019. U-S Census Bureau data released Monday shows Iowa's overall population grew year-to-year by about 64-hundred people. Gary Krob (KROHB, rhymes with "strobe") is coordinator for the State Data Center in the State Library of Iowa. He says Iowa is on track to see population growth for the decade of about three-point-six percent. Krob says Iowa doesn’t grow as fast as some other states, but it’s a slow, steady maintainable growth rate. He says any growth is better than a decline.
(North Liberty, IA) -- Police say a Waterloo woman tells them she was smoking meth for 30-to-45 minutes while she left her two-month-old child alone in a car. Twenty-three-year-old Kalyn Narese Sharp had returned to the vehicle by the time officers arrived. The car’s engine wasn’t running and the temperature outside in North Liberty was in the low-to-mid-50s at the time. Sharp is facing charges of child endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia. She is free on bond.
(Washington, DC) -- A federal grant of more than a million dollars will go toward improving health care in northeast Iowa. The nonprofit Peoples Community Health Clinic is getting the money from the U-S Department of Health and Human Services. Peoples Clinic has locations in Waterloo and Clarksville. It offers comprehensive services like medical, dental and urgent care at those two locations.
(Ottumwa, IA) -- A prison sentence of 16 years will be confirmed when a Blakesburg man returns to court January 21st in Ottumwa. Dennis Sandifer entered a guilty plea to one count of vehicular homicide and one count of involuntary manslaughter. Prosecutors said the 64-year-old Sandifer was drunk and driving faster than 100 miles-an-hour August 2nd, 2018, when he hit a semi head-on. Twenty-nine-year-old Brandon Pruett was killed.