(Montezuma, IA) -- A Poweshiek County judge has agreed to throw out some evidence against the man accused of killing 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts last year. Testimonial evidence given by Christhian Bahena Rivera last August, after an immigration detainer was placed on him, will be suppressed. Rivera’s attorney had filed the motion, alleging his Miranda rights were violated and the confession was coerced. Rivers faces charges of first-degree murder.
(West Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines police say a woman already facing charges for one hit-and-run accident has been linked to another. Witnesses at a Des Moines apartment complex say they saw a 12-year-old boy struck by an S-U-V. They say the driver accelerated immediately prior to hitting the boy. The boy escaped serious injury. Police say 42-year-old Nicole Poole of Des Moines is charged with one count of attempted murder already for an incident in Clive. Clive police say Poole told them she hit a 14-year-old girl because she is "Mexican." The boy hit in Des Moines is black, and police say it was obviously an intentional act.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Pork Producers Association is urging lawmakers to continue taxpayer support of facilities and programs designed to respond to an outbreak of African swine fever here. African Swine Fever has killed swine herds in Asia and eastern Europe. It has wiped out about one-quarter of all the pigs in the world -- but it has not reached the United States. The association's Drew Mogler (MOH-gler) testified at a public hearing in the governor's office, saying construction of the new, 75-million dollar Veterinary Diagnostic Lab at Iowa State University is a priority for Pork Producers. He says it cannot be overstated the critical role that the Vet Diagnostic Lab plays in the event of a foreign animal disease outbreak.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The number of fire deaths for 2019 is expected to exceed last year's total. The spokesman for the State Fire Marshal's office, Ron Humphrey says the number will end up around 50. That would be up by about 10 from last year -- but down six from 2017. Humphrey says the trend is the last 15 years or so has been slightly up. He says newer types of building materials with composite wood and other products do tend to burn faster -- and that might have something to do with it.