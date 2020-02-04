(Des Moines, IA) -- It may be later today (Tuesday). It may be later than that – before it is known which Democratic candidate got the most support from the Iowa Caucuses. The party’s reporting process crashed and hours after the vote, the results were still being manually verified. Party officials say it wasn’t a hack or an intrusion and the failure is exactly why there is a paper trail. Democratic Party Chairman Troy Price says it’s important to uphold the integrity of the process. Some officials at the county level say – after the app failed, they had trouble when they tried to phone in results because the lines were busy.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Republican Party Chair Jeff Kaufmann isn't critical -- he is sympathetic. Kaufmann says Democrats are doing the right thing when they make sure the final results of the caucus votes are accurate. Failures in the electronic reporting process meant that no final tally was available hours after the Iowa Caucus votes were taken. Kaufmann defended his Democratic counterparts for the way they handled the issues. He says he speaks from experience, pointing to 2012 when the Republican Party announced Mitt Romney was its winner at the caucuses, when two weeks later a recount determined Rick Santorum had won.
(Des Moines, IA) -- To no one’s surprise, President Donald Trump won Monday’s Republican Caucuses’ vote. He received almost 97 percent of the more than 26-thousand votes cast. Trump had only token opposition from Republican challengers. Associated Press called the victory for Trump shortly before 7:30 P-M. Trump’s 2020 campaign manager, Brad Parscale, blistered Democrats for the bungled vote count they had. Parscale said it would be natural to doubt the fairness of that party’s process, calling it “the sloppiest train wreck in history.” He added, “And these are the people who want to run our entire health care system?”
(Des Moines, IA) -- People who do their grocery shopping late at night will have to start a little earlier. In Iowa and several other states, Hy-Vee stores will start closing at midnight next week. Those stores are open 24-7 now. A company spokesperson says the change will let the company reallocate its staff members so more workers will be on the job during busier times. The new Hy-Vee business hours will be 5:00 A-M to Midnight, seven days a week. The change is going into effect nationwide.