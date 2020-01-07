(Sioux City, IA) -- A hearing will be held January 21st in Woodbury County Court for a 27-year-old Nebraska man accused of shooting at an Iowa State Patrol trooper. Anthony Walls is charged with attempted murder and armed assault on an officer. Walls was a passenger in a car that was stopped by the trooper in Sioux City the day after Christmas. He reportedly resisted when the trooper tried to arrest him, then pulled a gun and fired two shots before running from the scene. He was caught and taken into custody 20 minutes later. Walls will be transferred to face felony domestic assault charges in Omaha first.
(Atlantic, IA) -- A twin-engine plane made an emergency landing in Atlantic late Monday afternoon after the pilot reported smoke in the cockpit. Pilot Nick Lambert of Perry says he had a vent motor burn up, so he made an unscheduled landing. Lambert said they had been out flying all day and had no previous issues. Atlantic firefighters inspected the 1985 twin-engine Beechcraft King Air -- but could not immediately identify the source of the problem. Lambert and his passenger resumed their flight after being on the ground for about an hour.
(Clive, IA) -- An investigation by the Des Moines Police Department has concluded an officer in the suburb of Clive was justified in shooting a man after a chase that ended in Des Moines. Officer Nicholas Anderson attempted to stop Meaman Nyah (Me-man Neye-yuh) December 7th for a traffic violation. Nyah fled on the interstate at a high rate of speed and crashed the car at an off-ramp. Officer Anderson says he fired at Nyah after the man pulled out a gun. Nyah remains in the hospital, but his condition has not been released.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A second Ronald McDonald House is now operating inside MercyOne Children's Hospital in Des Moines. The central Iowa executive director of the Ronald McDonald House, Brenda Miller, says it offers an important service to families of ill or injured children from ages newborn to 21. This new house allows families using the hospital to be much closer. Miller says they will have around 500 people each year using the facility. She says some families may stay one night for a procedure -- and some may stay for one year. She says they ask for a ten-dollar a night donation for the rooms-- but that is not required.