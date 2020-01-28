(Des Moines, IA) -- A bill to make it illegal for motorists to drive with a smartphone in their hand has emerged in the Iowa legislature again this year. Susan Daemon (DAY-mun) is a lobbyist with the Iowa Sheriffs and Deputies Association -- a group that's been supporting been supporting this move for years. "We appreciate the step that was taken a few years ago, but it really is hard to enforce," Daemon says, "and this would make our laws more enforceable and, we believe, make our roadways safer." A bill that would establish a 30-dollar fine for those caught using a cell phone while driving has cleared a Senate subcommittee. A bill setting up a 100-dollar fine for smartphone use behind the wheel stalled in the Senate last year.
(Nevada, IA) -- Story County prosecutors have filed charges against one of the drivers involved in a fatal accident last June. Eighteen-year-old Nathaniel James Oberhokamp is accused of speeding and using his cellphone at the time. Oberhokamp faces a charge of homicide by vehicle, reckless driving. The accident caused the death of 27-year-old Nycole Henson, who was driving a pilot car with her hazard lights flashed when she was hit. Oberhokamp is being held in the Story County Jail. He has a court appearance scheduled for next week.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Legislation being considered by Iowa lawmakers would train teachers how to spot the warning signs of violent student behavior before things get out of control. State Senator Amy Sinclair is the author of the bill addressing the problem. It would create protections for the teachers dealing with the violence and also create alternative placement classrooms. Sinclair’s measure would establish guidelines and expectations for responses to classroom behavior that offers the threat of bodily injury to another person.
(Davenport, IA) -- Scott County prosecutors have reached a plea agreement with a Chicago woman who will testify against her former boyfriend. Jacqueline Rambert entered a guilty plea Friday to charges of child endangerment resulting in death and child endangerment-multiple acts. A murder charge was dropped. Rambert and Tre Henderson were living in a Davenport apartment when five-year-old Ja’Shawn Bussell was beaten to death in April 2018. Henderson’s trial starts next Monday.