(Des Moines, IA) -- The first woman ever elected as Speaker of the Iowa House handed over the gavel at the start of the Iowa Legislature’s 2020 session Monday. Linda Upmeyer of Clear Lake decided not to run for another term in November of 2020. She will serve out her term this session – but decided she would immediately step down as the leader of House Republicans. Upmeyer says she hopes her time as speaker has “inspired girls and young women.” Upmeyer’s late father, Del Stromer of Garner, was speaker of the Iowa House in the early 1980s. Upmeyer told reporters she hasn’t lost any sleep about her decision to resign as House speaker.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Six Democratic presidential candidates will debate tonight (Tuesday) in Des Moines beginning at 8:00 P-M. The debate comes as the Iowa Caucuses are just 20 days away. New Jersey Senator Cory Booker won’t be in the debate and won’t be campaigning again as he ended his presidential campaign on Monday. President Donald Trump's campaign announced Monday there will be a Trump re-election rally in Des Moines on January 30th.
(Jewell, IA) -- The Hamilton County town of Jewell could lose its only grocery store unless residents are able to raise enough money to purchase stock to keep the doors open. Sarah Thompson is one of the organizers who called a weekend meeting to as they talked about making the grocery community-owned -- at least in the short term. Jewell has a population of 12-hundred-15. Residents will have to drive many miles out of town for their groceries if the store closes. Thompson says 48-thousand dollars has already been collected, and they need to raise at least 160-thousand to keep it open a month or two.
(Harlan, IA) -- A Kansas man is asking a Shelby County judge to grant his motion for “trial by combat.” Forty-year-old David Ostrom says he wants to meet his ex-wife and her attorney “on the field of battle.” He says 38-year-old Bridgette Ostrom of Harlan has destroyed him legally. Ostrom says his motion is based on his frustration with his wife’s attorney, Matthew Hudson. He says he’s answered Hudson’s absurdity with his own. Hudson asked the court to order Ostrom to undergo a psychological evaluation.