(Des Moines, IA) -- The next court date for an accused triple-murderer will be an arraignment August 30th. Marvin Escobar-Orellana is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Rossibeth Flores-Rodriguez and her two children. The family recently moved to Des Moines from Honduras. Escobar-Orellana had been deported twice before and was living in the U-S under a false name.
(Iowa City, IA) -- The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is handling an officer-involved shooting in Iowa City. The officer was responding to a shoplifting complaint Monday afternoon when he was shot multiple times with a B-B gun. The officer returned fire, hitting his attacker. Both are reported to be in stable condition at an area hospital.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The water rescue team from the Des Moines Fire Department rescued two people from the water around the Scott Street Dam in the downtown area Monday night. A man and woman in an inflatable boat were thrown into the water when it went over the dam at about 9:30 P-M. Their names weren't released. People fishing off the nearby bridge called 9-1-1. The two victims were said to be moving around when they were taken to a hospital, but their medical conditions aren't known.
(Sioux City, IA) -- Sioux City police say two of the three people stabbed Sunday morning required surgery. Investigators say the conflicting stories they've been told make it hard to determine what really happened. The three victims haven't been named and no charges have been filed in the attack.