(Des Moines, IA) -- A convicted habitual domestic abuser is getting out of prison due to the "good time" he accumulated while serving what was originally a 15-year sentence. Scotty Parks beat one woman for hours in 2009, knocking her unconscious, bruising her and tearing out chunks of hair. The Iowa Board of Parole recently denied Parks early release, but his sentence was shortened because he stayed out of trouble while he was in prison. He will have served less than five years.
(Des Moines, IA) -- People who can prove they bought lottery tickets during the time drawings were being rigged by a former Multi-State Lottery Association employee could get refunds. A class-action lawsuit has been settled for four-point-three-million dollars. Eddie Tipton was convicted of charges he installed a code in the system which let him predict winning numbers for drawings on certain days. He and others bought winning tickets worth millions of dollars between 2005 and 2013.
(Rock Rapids, IA) -- Lyon County Sheriff's deputies say a 13-year-old was apparently drunk when they finally pulled him over for speeding near Rock Rapids last weekend. The suspect's name hasn't been released. He initially sped up when the deputy tried to make a traffic stop. Three adults -- 34-year-old Manuel DeJesus Garcia, 36-year-old Jose Garcia and 24-year-old Olga Marina Martinez have all been charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
(Warrensburg, MO) -- An Iowa firefighter has been arrested in Missouri for possession of child pornography. Missouri Valley firefighter Jeff Bierbrodt is accused of having sex with a 16-year-old girl and having the porn in his possession. Bierbrodt allegedly traded nude images with the victim. They had traveled to the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg for a conference. The teenager told investigators she had sex with Bierbrodt on multiple occasions.