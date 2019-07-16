(Ottumwa, IA) -- A jury trial will be held in Wapello County Court in January for two men charged in last year's deadly police shooting. Michael Bibby and Dalton Cook made court appearances Monday, though Bibby's was conducting over the phone. Bibby and Cook are charged with attempted murder. An accused accomplice, Tiffany McNeal has an appearance set for later this month.
(Willmar, MN) -- An Iowa man is charged with reckless discharge of a firearm after a bullet hit a woman in the next room at a Super 8 motel in Willmar. Officers learned that 34-year-old Joey Schipper of Sheldon had a negligent discharge of a small-caliber handgun. The round traveled through the wall, into an adjacent room and struck a 68-year-old woman from Backus in the leg. She was taken to Rice Memorial Hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A former Iowa Worker's Compensation Commissioner has won his discrimination suit against the state and former Governor Terry Branstad. Chris Godfrey had sued, claiming Branstad discriminated against him eight years ago because Godfrey is gay and a Democrat. He told the court Branstad demanded that he resign even though he had four years remaining in his term. He said a 39-thousand dollar pay cut he was forced to accept was in retaliation for his refusal to quit.
(Knoxville, IA) -- Knoxville police were responding to a shots-fired report when they first saw a man shooting his weapon. The 36-year-old man began an intense standoff at about 1:00 A-M Monday. The suspect's name hasn't been released and there are no reports of anybody being hit. The man surrendered after about 20 minutes. When a search warrant was executed, officers were able to recover several weapons inside the home.