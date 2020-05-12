(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds says she will announce later this (Tuesday) morning if more businesses may open this weekend. Some of the closures Governor Reynolds ordered are set to expire Friday. Reynolds says the businesses that have re-opened have done a good job and she is looking at lifting more the restrictions to "start to begin in a thoughtful, safe and purposeful way to continue to reopen our economy." Malls and fitness centers could reopen, but all at limited capacity to allow for customers and patrons to maintain proper distancing.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The planting season continues to move rapidly ahead following a year where farmers had to sit and wait for things to dry out. The weekly crop report from the U-S Department of Agriculture shows 91 percent of the corn planting is done -- up from 78 percent last week. The report says 71 percent of the soybeans were in the ground -- an increase from 46 percent the week before. The corn planting progress is now almost one month ahead of last year and two weeks ahead of the five-year average. The soybean planting is also one full month ahead of last year and more than two weeks ahead of the average.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Attempted murder charges have been filed against two Des Moines men for a Sunday shooting in the Drake neighborhood. A patrolling police officer heard the shots and stopped a fleeing car. Inside were four people, including 18-year-old Braden Schaffer – who had suffered a head wound. Schaffer’s medical condition hasn’t been released, but he had surgery. Twenty-one-year-old Raekwon Patton and 18-year-old Austin Mallory are charged with attempted murder. A third person in the suspect vehicle, 24-year-old Tayronce Denton, was wanted for violating his parole.
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- A 34-year-old man held in the Pottawattamie County Jail is accused of firing shots at a Council Bluffs police officer. Jimmy Carr is charged with the attempted murder of a police officer, robbery and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Investigators say he shot at Council Bluffs Officer Michael Roberts as Roberts approached him May 2nd. They say Carr was trying to steal something from a convenience store at the time. Roberts returned fire and wounded Car. Pottawattamie County Attorney Matt Wilber determined the officer’s actions were justified.