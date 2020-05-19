(Guttenberg, IA) -- The U-S Army Corps of Engineers is opening things up so the public can view operations on the Mississippi River up-close again. The facilities were shut down April 6th to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Restrooms at the locks and dams will still be closed. The area affected is between Lock and Dam 2 near Hastings, Minnesota and Lock and Dam 10 at Guttenberg. St. Paul District locks and dams chief Jim Rand is encouraging everyone to practice safe social distancing and doing what they can to protect themselves during the pandemic.
(Iowa City, IA) -- Critics say the Iowa Occupational Safety and Health Administration took too long to respond to a complaint, leading a coronavirus outbreak at a pork plant to grow rapidly. Employees at the Tyson Foods processing plant in Perry filed the formal complaint April 11th, saying the virus was being spread as they worked “elbow to elbow.” They told the state safety regulators social distancing wasn't taking place in any production areas or in the cafeteria. The agency closed the case without inspecting the plant April 28th. The Iowa Department of Public Health announced May 5th that 730 workers at the plant – 58 percent – had tested positive for coronavirus.
(Des Moines, IA) -- An Iowa epidemiologist has confirmed a second case of pediatric inflammatory syndrome. Doctor Caitlin Pedati says both cases are in eastern Iowa. P-M-I-S is rare, but it can be deadly. It seems to develop weeks after a child was possibly infected with COVID-19. It triggers an inflammatory response in the patient’s body and it can lead to inflammation of the heart and arteries.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Des Moines City Council has approved a 75-thousand-dollar settlement with a family over a claim of excessive force and racial bias. The family of Khy’la Williams alleged she was hit with pepper spray and thrown to the ground by Des Moines Police Sergeant Greg Wessels in February 2018. She suffered bruised ribs, bruised wrists and an abrasion near her eye. The teen and her younger sister had been at a bus stop waiting for a ride home from school. Instead, they spent the night in a juvenile detention center. Police were trying to break up an unruly crowd at the time.