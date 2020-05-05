(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa tax revenues plunged 39 percent in April. One reason for that double-digit drop is the delayed deadline for paying state income taxes. Individuals and corporations normally must pay their state income taxes by April 30th, but during the pandemic, state officials pushed the due date to July 31st. State officials will have to come up with an estimate of the pandemic's economic impact as they rework their state budget plans for the fiscal year that begins July 1st. The Iowa legislature is currently scheduled to reconvene on May 15th. Moody's Analytics, a research firm focused on finance, has estimated the State of Iowa's budget must be cut at least five percent.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa farmers made some record progress putting crops in the ground last week. Warm, dry weather allowed the wheels to roll on tractors and planters, and farmers now have 46 percent of the beans in the ground. That compares to nine percent of the soybeans planted one week before -- and it marks the most soybeans farmers had planted by May 3rd since records began in 1974. Bean planting is now one full month ahead of schedule. Thirty-nine-percent of the expected corn planting got done last week -- and it is the first time since 2010 that three-quarters of the corn crop was in the ground by May 3rd.
(Woodward, IA) -- A top administrator has confirmed six residents of a state-run facility for the disabled have tested positive for coronavirus. Iowa Department of Human Services director Kelly Garcia says three employees at the Woodward Resource Center also tested positive. Garcia says a total of nine employees who work at five different state-run facilities have tested positive. All nine staffers are self-isolating and doing well, according to Garcia. Garcia says the residents who've tested positive for COVID-19 have been relocated to another home on the Woodward campus. Starting on March 13th, outside visitors were barred from the five state-run facilities Garcia's agency manages.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Board of Regents is advancing a proposal that would keep tuition at the state’s public universities unchanged next fall. Leaders say they want the cost of tuition to be predictable for students and their families as they deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. If that proposal is finalized next month, the base tuition for an Iowa state resident would be 93 hundred dollars at Iowa State University, 96 hundred at the University of Iowa and 89 hundred at Northern Iowa University. All three universities have major budget challenges. If the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics are included, they have to deal with a revenue loss of 260 million dollars, plus additional costs connected to the pandemic.