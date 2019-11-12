(Iowa City, IA) -- Several workers at the Independence Mental Health Institute have been assaulted by combative patients in recent months. That has led the Iowa Occupational Safety and Health Administration to recommend a 73-thousand dollar fine against the state Department of Human Services. Inspectors found inadequate emergency response plans, low staffing levels, poor communications and ineffective safety shields. A union for the workers had filed a complaint last summer which triggered the investigation. The facility treats patients with severe psychiatric needs.
(Ames, IA) -- The 31-year-old football fan who fell at least 25 feet at Jack Tice Stadium last month says he really doesn't remember how or why he fell. Eric Ely landed on at least two women in the stadium section below him. Four people received some form of medical treatment. Ely had a seat near the front in the upper deck October 26th when Iowa State was playing Oklahoma State for its homecoming. He was apparently excited about a first-quarter play when he went over the ledge. It is believed to be the first incident of its kind in the history of the stadium.
(Dubuque, IA) -- A Dubuque couple has entered a guilty to plea federal wire fraud charges. Prosecutors say Howard and Patti Derby stole 200-thousand dollars from the husband's disabled mother. The victim moved in with them and gave power of attorney to her son. Prosecutors say the two took money from her accounts and used it to buy more than one car and pay for vacations. State charges were dropped against them when the federal charges were filed. No sentencing date has been announced.
(Le Mars, IA) -- Officials in northeastern Iowa report a 38-year-old worker injured in a fire at a hog confinement operation last September has died. Jorge Orozco died Saturday at St. Elizabeth Burn Center in Lincoln. He was injured September 30th. Investigators say the Sioux City man and a co-worker had been inside a building using a power washer when he spilled gasoline on himself and the machine. The vapors ignited and Orozco was burned.