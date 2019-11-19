(Middletown, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol reports a Des Moines County Sheriff's Deputy was injured in an accident with a grain truck around noon Monday on Highway 79 between Middletown and Lake Geode. The investigation shows 51-year-old deputy Clint Williams was eastbound in a department S-U-V when he crossed over into the westbound lane of traffic and struck a semi pulling a grain trailer driven by 60-year-old Larry Fraise. Deputy Williams was airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. His condition is not known. The semi driver was not injured.
(Denison, IA) -- A Denison High School teacher has been placed on administrative leave after students complained the teacher used the "n" word in the classroom. Crystal Holt says she used the word to discuss a court case involving the death penalty and her use of the word was not a racial slur. Holt says there appeared to be no issue until the next day when the dean of students asked her to speak with another class that had taken issue with her decision to use that word. A group of students is planning a protest this (Tuesday) morning to call for Holt's firing. The school's superintendent posted a statement on Facebook Friday, saying the district is conducting an internal investigation.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The U-S-D-A crop report out Monday shows the northwest and north-central districts have harvested more than 85 percent of their expected crop -- while the northeast district that was hit by snow is just 58 percent complete. The overall corn harvest is at 77 percent -- up from 64 percent last week. Ninety-five percent of the overall soybean crop has been harvested. The south-central and southeast districts still have more than 10 percent of the bean crop still in the fields. The corn harvest is 10 days behind last year and 12 days behind the five-year average. The soybean harvest is more than one week behind average.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Studies find a continued increase in the use of e-cigarettes in Iowa despite all the reports about the health hazards of vaping. American Lung Association spokesperson Erika Sward says a little more than 16 percent of adults use and smoke cigarettes and five-point-three percent use e-cigarettes. The most recent high school data for cigarette smoking is about four-point-four percent. The latest study from the Iowa Department of Public Health finds e-cigarette use among Iowa 11th graders has rocketed in recent years to more than 22-percent. Sward says e-cigarettes were initially billed as being a safe alternative to help smokers transition away from traditional cigarettes to eventually quit -- but she says the F-D-A has not found any e-cigarette to be safe and effective in helping smokers quit.