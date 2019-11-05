(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa’s Secretary of State says it’s important for people to vote in today’s (Tuesday) city and school board elections. Paul Pate says city government is the most efficient and effective level of government -- especially in smaller communities. Pate says it is also the smaller communities where it only takes a handful of people to decide an election. He says as few as 10 to 20 votes could make a difference. Every year, there are local elections that are decided by single digits, or in the cases of a tie, a name being drawn out of a hat. This is the first time the school board and city elections are being held at the same time.
(Johnston, IA) -- The first U-S-O Center in Iowa opened this past weekend at Camp Dodge in Johnston. U-S-O Midwest Region president, Alison Ruble (Roo-bell), says they've been working for the last year to open a full-time center at Camp Dodge. She says Camp Dodge is the third busiest training location for guard and reserve troops in the United States. They train over 425-thousand service members from across the United States. The U-S-O was created 78 years ago during World War Two to bring entertainment and shows to the troops serving overseas. Ruble says the methods have evolved through the years -- but being supportive is still the main goal --and that includes the soldiers and their families. The address to find out more about the Camp Dodge U-S-O center is Iowa-dot-U-S-O-dot-org (Iowa.USO.org).
(Des Moines) -- The U-S-D-A crop report says there were four days suitable for farm work last week and that helped advance the harvest. The report shows 43 percent of the corn crop has been harvested --- up from 26 percent last week. The harvest is still eight days behind last year and 11 days behind the five-year average. Producers in the north central district were able to harvest more than one quarter of their crop this past week. Eighty percent of the soybean crop is now out of the fields -- that compares to 66 percent last week. The bean harvest is three days behind last year and one week behind the five-year average.
(Minneapolis, MN) -- At first, Krispy Kreme told the college student known as “The Donut Guy” to quit buying its product in Iowa and bringing the sugary sweetness back to the Twin Cities to sell. The company said it was worried about liability issues. Now, Krispy Kreme has decided to donate 500 dozen doughnuts to 21-year-old Jayson Gonzalez when he restarts his business. He had been driving to a store in Clive, buying up to 100 boxes of doughnuts, and delivering them to customers in the Twin Cities. He will apparently resume his business once more.