(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Agriculture is still working on the fate of deer on private farms in Van Buren County after tests came back showing Chronic Wasting Disease. State Veterinarian Jeff Kaisand (Keye-zand) says there are around 25 deer involved -- with each herd having had one animal test positive. C-W-D is a neurological disease that only affects deer, elk and moose -- causing the animals to die. Doctor Kaisan says they want to be sure the disease doesn't spread. Federal officials will determine if they destroy the entire herd. Doctor Kaisand says they've asked for money to get rid of both herds -- but there's usually not enough money for all the herds in the U-S -- so they must prioritize which herds they're going to pay the indemnity to depopulate.
(Yuma, AZ) -- Police in Arizona are confirming that a missing southwest Iowa man has been found dead there. The body of 90-year-old James Lewis Larson of Sharpsburg was found north of Yuma, Arizona Sunday. Police had issued a silver alert for Larson in both Kansas and Arizona last week. Larson had been traveling to his winter home in Arizona and was last seen in Lawrence, Kansas on November 13th. Police then pinged his cell phone north of Yuma on November 16th. No other details regarding Larson's death have been released.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) Board has approved state tax incentives for five companies in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo and West Des Moines. Economic Development Authority spokesperson Jessica O'Riley says Bio Springer North America Corporation in Cedar Rapids won incentives to help with their expansion and create five jobs. The company will expand the production capabilities of its yeast operation in Cedar Rapids. Worley Warehousing in Cedar Rapids is also getting tax incentives as it plans to lease a 250-thousand-square-foot warehousing facility. L-S-B Financial won incentives to expand its workspace in Waterloo. The project is expected to generate 12-point-five million dollars in capital investment and create 49 jobs. The Warren Transport company won state incentives to build a new corporate headquarters and a vehicle maintenance facility. It plans to spend around nine million dollars and create four new jobs. The residential and commercial landscaping and products company Wright Service Corporation also plans a new headquarters in West Des Moines. The project includes 23-million dollars in capital investment with the promise of 13 new jobs.
(Manchester, IA) -- An Iowa judge has ruled a roadside zoo near Manchester is a nuisance and the exotic animals there must be moved to accredited sanctuaries or zoos. District Court Judge Monica Wittig made the ruling Sunday night. Four people had sued to have the bears, mountain lions, a camel and other exotics removed from the Cricket Hollow Zoo. They want it to be closed. The judge toured the zoo and found that the goats, rams, bears and a baboon were improperly cared for at the location.