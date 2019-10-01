(Undated) -- Weather already delayed the start of planting in Iowa and now is impacting the harvest. The U-S-D-A crop report out Monday shows there were only about three days suitable for fieldwork last week because of poor weather. Thirty-six percent of the corn crop has reached maturity -- which 18 days behind last year and two weeks behind average. Two percent of that corn has been harvested -- which lags 11 days behind average. The report shows that three percent of soybeans have been harvested -- which is eight days behind average.
(Sioux City, IA) -- Micronesia has filed a complaint with the federal government alleging several of the country's citizens have been abused ta the Seaboard Triumph pork processing plant in Sioux City. The complaint says dozens of Micronesians working at the plant have been physically and verbally abused by other employees and have had their passports seized by the company. Seaboard Triumph released a statement that says they are aware of the allegations and that the company is compliant with all laws and regulations during the hiring process. The company says it is committed to ensuring a legally compliant work environment for each member of their staff.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Utilities Board is moving its public hearings for Alliant Energy’s proposed electric and natural gas rate increase to a room on the Iowa State Fairgrounds to accommodate more people. The Iowa Utilities Board will hold the hearings October 7th through the 9th in the second floor conference center of the Varied Industries Building. The hearings start at 9:00 a-m on October 7th and 8:00 a-m on October 8th and 9th. The I-U-B expects a large number of participants and witnesses to attend the hearings.
(Ottumwa, IA) -- A Republican state senator from Ottumwa is launching another bid for a seat in the U-S House of Representatives. Mariannette Miller-Meeks ran for Congress in 2008, 2010 and 2014, and lost all three races to Democratic incumbent Dave Loebsack of Iowa City. Loebsack is retiring and will not seek re-election next year in Iowa's Second District. Miller-Meeks says she thinks winning her state legislative race "helped to solidify how much of a need there is for people who have real world experience, who have worked, who have seen what regulations do in a business." She is an eye doctor at a private practice in Burlington.