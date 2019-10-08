(Des Moines, IA) -- A state board has approved paying the family of a 21-year-old college student from Marion after a jury found Iowa State University was partially at fault for Dane Schussler's suicide. The Iowa Attorney General's office says it determined it was in the state's best interest not to pursue an appeal. Schussler died in November of 2015, nearly six weeks after first going to Iowa State University's Student Counseling Service for help. He met five more times for counseling sessions with an unlicensed graduate student seeking a P-H-D in psychology. A jury ruled I-S-U was 50 percent responsible for Schussler's suicide and awarded the family 315-thousand dollars.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa State Appeal Board has approved a 700-thousand dollar settlement with two Wisconsin women for the way they were treated while spending time in the state-run juvenile home in Toledo. Laera Reed and Paige Ray-Cluney get 170-thousand dollars each, with their attorney fees of 340-thousand dollars also covered. The women told the court they were held in seclusion cells and the way officials treated them led to their suicide attempts. Four months ago Wiscoinson officials agreed to pay the two nearly two-million dollars for the way they were treated at the Copper Lake juvenile prison.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The U-S-D-A crop report out shows there were less than two days suitable for fieldwork last week -- which didn't help farmers catch up on the harvest. The report says three percent of corn has been harvested -- which is two weeks behind average. Five percent of soybeans have been harvested and that's 12 days behind average. Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Crops Specialist for northwest Iowa, Joel DeJong (Dee-young), says those farmers who were able to plant early have seen some good things. But he says there needs to be some sunshine and maybe a little breeze to get the crops to dry. He says a late frost would help with a lot of the issues.
(Iowa City, IA) -- A University of Iowa researcher says climate change may eventually threaten Iowa's state tree. Matt Dannenberg (DAN-in-berg), a professor in the U-I Department of Geographical and Sustainability Sciences, says we're already seeing the start of what could be a very troublesome weather pattern in the years ahead that could be difficult for several species of trees, especially the bur oak. University researchers found many tree species respond more strongly to drought than they do to rainy periods, meaning, that reduced growth during drought is not completely offset by increased growth during rainy years. Some species could see their growth stunted by shifting rainfall patterns.