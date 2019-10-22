(Boyden, IA) -- The Sioux County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man in a house fire last Friday in Boyden. When deputies conducted a welfare check that morning they found a home filled with heavy smoke. Firefighters were called to the scene and they put out the flames, then found the body of 39-year-old Daniel Kaufman. The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation is conducting an autopsy to determine the official cause of Kaufman's death.
(Sioux City, IA) -- The City Council in Sioux City passed the second reading of a proposal to repeal the ban on pit bulls and other similar dogs on a 3-2 vote Monday. Emotions ran high again during a discussion of the issue as former council member Jim Rixner lobbied to keep the ban in place. Rixner voted for the original ban 10 years ago and said he is concerned the repeal will put the city in jeopardy. He says he would sue the owner and the city if a pit bull bites him. Marjorie Hattig of Sioux City was among several residents sharing their stories about how pit bulls are their service animals and help them to survive. She says she would not be alive without her pit bull. The final vote will occur at the November 4th council meeting.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Farmers got a lot done as things dried out last week. The U-S-D-A crop report says there were five days suitable for fieldwork last week. The corn harvest more than doubled with 15 percent of the corn now out of the fields -- compared to seven percent last week. That is still 11 days behind the average harvest. The biggest gain came in the soybean harvest -- which went from 17 percent to 48 percent harvested in the last week. That is now four days ahead of last year and five days behind average.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Central Iowa students who take part in a literacy program are getting free books this week as part of Power Reading Week. The executive director of "Everybody Wins! Iowa," Karen Ligas (LIG-us), says this is the ninth year for the effort which aims to increase students' success in school -- and in life -- by highlighting the power of reading and mentoring. Ligas says they served 919 students across 38 central Iowa locations. A study finds the ratio of books to children in low-income neighborhoods is one book per 300 children, while it's 13 books per child in middle- and upper-income areas. Through this program, each student can earn up to six books per school year.