(Des Moines, IA) -- The governor's budget director is urging caution as state tax revenue growth is expected to be much lower this budget year than in the previous one. Iowa Department of Management director Dave Roederer (ROH-der-er) says Iowa's economy looks good -- but there are still some warning signs. Roederer cites the combination of recent tax law changes at the state and federal level, lower-than-expect wage growth and unfinished trade agreements. Roederer and the two other members of the state Revenue Estimating Conference predicts state tax collections will grow just one-point-four percent this year. The group meets again in December to set the estimate for next year's state tax collections that will be used by lawmakers to draft next year's state budget.
(Milwaukee, WI) -- The man who raised more than three million dollars in donations for the University of Iowa Children's Hospital with a simple sign is getting his own bobblehead. The founder and C-E-O of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee, Phil Sklar (Skuh-lar), says the Carson King bobblehead features King holding his famous sign requesting beer money. Sklar says he will donate five dollars from every bobblehead sold to the Children's Hospital King Family Fund. He says now that the rendition has been approved, they will sculpt it and get it approved and then it will go into production and you can order them. The bobbleheads will be individually numbered and cost 25 dollars.
(Website is www.bobbleheadhall.com.)
(Davenport, IA) -- The project leader on the construction of the new Interstate 74 bridge over the Mississippi River in the Quad Cities says they are making progress despite repeated flood delays. Project manager Danielle Alvarez says the four starting points for the huge arches are now in place, which she says are the most complicated part of the project. The four have to hit the same point 400 feet out in the middle of the river and she says they are taking some time with our measurements and procedures to be sure they match. The one-point-two billion-dollar span between Bettendorf, Iowa and Moline, Illinois is expected to take three-and-a-half years to complete.
(Webster City, IA) -- Congressman Steve King is suggesting his run for a 10th term in the U-S House is in better shape than the run of his fellow Republican -- Senator Joni Ernst -- as she seeks a second term in the U-S Senate. King says he is not the one who is vulnerable any longer. King told Republicans at a fundraiser in Hamilton County that Ernst is the one they need to stand behind. Ernst has not endorsed King's re-election bid, but she has not endorsed any of his four challengers either.