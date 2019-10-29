(Sioux City, IA) -- A former postal worker in Pocahontas has admitted to stealing mail. Thirty-year-old Cassandra Rheuport of Rolfe pleaded guilty to theft of mail by a postal employee and admitted that from about February 2018 through July 28, 2018, she opened mail or stole mail. Rheuport stole at least 395 dollars along with prescription medications when she worked as a city carrier in Pocahontas. She'll be sentenced at a later date where she faces a maximum of five years in prison and a maximum fine of 250-thousand dollars.
(Fairfield, IA) -- A jury in Jefferson County has convicted a man of robbing the Pilot Grove Savings Bank in Packwood last year. Jordan Garrett McKim-Crawford was found guilty of two felony charges, including aid and abetting robbery in the first degree. Prosecutors accused him of helping in the planning, coordinating others during the crime, and helping destroy evidence after the robbery. He was also accused of being part of the theft from an A-T-M in Brighton. He and a co-defendant allegedly planned to use the money for a drug-trafficking scheme.
(Omaha, NE) -- The U-S Army Corps of Engineers says flooding along the Missouri River could continue all winter. The Corps is still releasing huge amounts of water from upstream dams as it tries to clear space in reservoirs from next spring’s flooding. That will continue until mid-December. Forecasters are predicting a wetter-than-normal winter, meaning many locations along the river won’t get any relief from the troubles caused by high water levels.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines police have made two additional arrests in a fatal shooting earlier this month. Twenty-three-year-old Rashid Mohamed Ibrahim was killed October 10th. Now, first-degree murder charges have been filed against 17-year-old Rodney Allen Brown and 16-year-old Jackson Calaway. Two others – Gregory Samuel Hampton Junior and Adam Ahmad Ismail, both 18, were already charged with killing Ibrahim.