(Des Moines, MO) -- Des Moines police say a homicide suspect is apparently the one who called 9-1-1 last weekend after a fatal shooting. When officers responded to the report they found the body of 45-year-old John Lee Belcher. Forty-seven-year-old Stanley Paul Wofford of Des Moines had apparently argued with the victim. Witnesses directed police to Wofford. Police say two of the city's 10 homicides in 2019 have been reported by the suspect.
(Grimes, IA) -- The Polk County Sheriff's Office says a 37-year-old man was working on his boat when the engine caught fire Monday afternoon. David Boots has been taken to a hospital with serious burn injuries. He was found inside the burning garage at his home in Grimes. The Johnston-Grimes Fire Department confined the damage to the garage.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines police say a bullet has been removed from the head of a 19-year-old and that person is expected to survive. A police spokesperson says charges will likely be filed. Investigators say it looks like a gun was fired in one room, the bullet passed through a wall and hit the victim in the head. No names have been released, but the shooting is considered to be an accident which happened during a house party Saturday night near the Drake campus.
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- The Council Bluffs Police Department is using two drones to help it enforce the law. The western Iowa department is one of more than 900 to include drones in their arsenals. Council Bluffs has seven officers who are qualified through the F-A-A. Officials say the drone gave police a clear view of a hostage situation last month while murder suspects were being pursued. The view from above kept officers safe on the ground.