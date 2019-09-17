(Ottumwa, IA) -- Authorities in Ottumwa have charged a couple with child endangerment after their three-year-old daughter was found in the street by herself Monday. When police arrived to help just before 10:00 A-M, the child was safe, but officers couldn't determine where she lived. They put the girl's picture on social media and relatives recognized her and contacted police. Twenty-two-year-old Cody Allen Rysdam and 19-year-old Faith Ann Knedler were arrested.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Supreme Court has ruled the Johnston mother who left her children alone while she traveled to Germany has to be resentenced. Erin Macke entered an Alford plea to four counts of child endangerment last year. She was put on probation for two years. Macke believed the conviction would be removed from her record after she served the time, but prosecutors actually entered a different agreement on the record. Macke will be resentenced in Polk County District Court, but a date for that hasn't been set.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines police say a 12-year-old boy hit by a vehicle last week has died. The accident happened shortly after 4:00 P-M Friday. Investigators say there is no evidence the driver, 44-year-old Steven James of St. Charles, was impaired at the time or had been speeding. Witnesses told officers there was nothing James could have done to prevent the accident. The victim's name hasn't been released.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The chief justice of the Iowa Supreme Court has recused himself from consideration of a lawsuit which would shorten his term. Judge Mark Cady says the new law challenged by the suit would reduce his eight-year term as chief justice by three years. It would also cut his pay by eight-thousand dollars-a-year. Cady says a reasonable person could see he has a personal interest in the outcome, so he will step aside. Several Democratic lawmakers and a member of the judicial nominating commission are challenging the law signed last May by Governor Kim Reynolds.