(Manchester, IA) -- An Earlville farmer was found guilty by a Delaware County jury Monday of killing his wife with a corn rake. Forty-three-year-old Todd Mullis was convicted of first-degree murder. Prosecutors had argued Mullis was angry about his wife Amy's affair and that is why he killed her November 10th, 2018. Mullis says Amy must have fallen on the corn rake -- but the medical examiner testified during the trial that the rake had been pushed into Amy Mullis' body twice and that is why she ruled the death a homicide. Mullis will face a mandatory life sentence.
(Fort Dodge, IA) -- A Colorado man has pleaded guilty to assaulting Republican Congressman Steve King in March. Twenty-seven-year-Blake Gibbons reached a plea agreement where he admitted he intentionally "threw a cup of water" on Congressman King. The incident happened at the Mineral City Mill and Grill in Fort Dodge. Gibbons faces a maximum sentence of "not more than one year" in prison on the assault charge and a maximum 100-thousand dollar fine.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- The Indian Creek Nature Center in Cedar Rapids is the first building in Iowa -- and one of just 31 around the world -- to earn the Living Building Petal Certification. Center director John Myers says the exhaustive process meant incorporating sustainability into the building plan, using renewable and recyclable materials, and designing for energy efficiency and sunlight. The center met a list of requirements, including on-site water filtration and relying on solar panels for net-positive energy production. Myers hopes other groups in the state will adopt some of their practices.
(Ames, IA) -- Ames city officials say there is a question where the U-S Department of Transportation can do anything about its "inclusive," multi-colored sidewalk crossings. The Federal Highway Administration has sent a letter to Ames City Hall saying those crossings don't meet code. They were installed earlier this month. Ames officials don't between the federal government has jurisdiction because the streets aren't part of a federal highway and they don't receive federal funding.